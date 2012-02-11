LinkedIn's All-Around Excellent Business

LinkedIn delivered a strong earnings beat yesterday, generating fourth quarter EPS of $0.12 versus street consensus of $0.07. The company has largely avoided the spotlight and continues to hum along building an amazing business.



Unlike other social networks, LinkedIn has a well-diversified revenue stream. Hiring Solutions is now about half of its revenues, with Premium Subscriptions and Marketing Solutions (ie, ads) accounting for the remainder. In fact, LinkedIn has quietly disrupted the massive online jobs market by leveraging its deep user base to create the most dynamic jobs site on the internet

One more reason to be bullish on LinkedIn: Mobile now accounts for 15 per cent of LinkedIn’s visits but, like Facebook, it has not attempted to monetise the mobile platform yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.