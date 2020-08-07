The majority of employees don't feel safe returning to work

Marguerite Ward
Miguel Pereira/Getty ImagesWomen feel more anxious and stressed than men about the prospect of offices reopening.
  • While there’s a big push to reopen the economy from lawmakers, workers themselves don’t feel safe returning to business as usual.
  • The majority of workers don’t want to return to their workplaces, citing safety concerns over the coronavirus as their top reason, a recent LinkedIn survey of 1,000 US adults shows.
  • About 57% of professionals don’t feel safe returning to work yet, LinkedIn found, and 63% of professionals would choose to continue working from home if given the choice to return.
  • Parents are more worried about their offices reopening before the end of the year than adults without kids, per the survey.
  • This is likely due to concerns about finding adequate childcare, previous research shows .
  • A LinkedIn survey shows 30% of working professionals with school-aged children at home right now feel they do not have the necessary childcare available to return to work. And 60% of workers say their employers have not made accommodations to their work schedules to help with parenting duties.
  • Parents are also much more worried about work efficiency compared with those without kids, the survey found.
  • The struggle to find adequate childcare could have long-term impacts on women’s careers.
  • Millions of women are likely to take up more unpaid labour in parenting or may even drop out of the labour force to raise their children.
