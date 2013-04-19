LinkedIn Wants To Run Ads On Its Mobile App

LinkedIn users may soon start to see ads or sponsored content pop up in the news feed of their LinkedIn mobile app, according to Reuters.



The company is testing ads for now.

Linkedin’s audience is moving toward mobile, Techcrunch reports:

LinkedIn says that 27% of its 155 million monthly users visit LinkedIn via mobile apps (up from just 8% two years ago); and weekly mobile page views have jumped 250% year-over-year. So while users typically only stay in the mobile app for 2 or three minutes at a time, there are a lot of them doing that, day in and day out.

You can see images of the new ad formats over at Mashable.

And here’s a walkthrough of the entire new app environment.

