LinkedIn Usage Crushes Google+ Usage Among Readers Like You

Google keeps saying Google+ is actually very popular.
Not true, according to a few hundred Business Insider readers we surveyed.
These people told us that not only is Google+ smaller than Facebook and Twitter, it also has a long way to go to catch up with LinkedIn.
Check out these charts.
They show…
…that more BI readers use Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn than Google+
…that almost twice as many people share links on LinkedIn every day than do on Google+
…that the average BI reader’s LinkedIn network is 80% bigger than their Google+ network
Photo: Business Insider
Photo: Business Insider
Photo: Business insider
