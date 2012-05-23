LinkedIn Usage Crushes Google+ Usage Among Readers Like You

Google keeps saying Google+ is actually very popular.



Not true, according to a few hundred Business Insider readers we surveyed.

These people told us that not only is Google+ smaller than Facebook and Twitter, it also has a long way to go to catch up with LinkedIn.

Check out these charts.

They show…

…that more BI readers use Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn than Google+

…that almost twice as many people share links on LinkedIn every day than do on Google+

…that the average BI reader’s LinkedIn network is 80% bigger than their Google+ network

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.