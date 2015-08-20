Growth at LinkedIn and Twitter has slammed to a halt in the US

Has social media usage almost peaked in the US?

The latest stats from the Pew Research Center released today suggest maybe so. The percentage of US users who said they used each social network grew much more slowly between fall 2014 and spring 2015 than it did between previous years since Pew started asking the question.

The slowdown was most notable on LinkedIn: Last fall, 28% of US adults said they used it, while only 25% said they did in spring 2015. (The margin of error for the survey was 2.6 percentage points, so Pew classifies this result as no growth rather than a drop.)

Twitter usage was also flat since last fall, while Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram all saw slight bumps of 3 percentage points or less.

