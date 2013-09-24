LinkedIn Turns Promoted Job Listings Into News Feed Ads

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



LinkedIn is the latest social network to add more promoted content to users’ news feeds. Promoted jobs, which previously appeared in the right-rail, will now be scattered throughout the news feed.

This type of in-stream advertising, called native advertising, is becoming the industry standard in social media advertising. Native advertisements are usually organic content that a brand pays to promote on a larger scale. This type of advertising is more elegant than banner and right-rail display ads. In addition to LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest are all pursuing native advertising. Read >

Social Media Demographics: The Surprising Identity Of Each Major Social Network (BI Intelligence)



In a new report from BI Intelligence

, we break down the demographics of each major social media platform to help brands and businesses decide which networks they should prioritise. Being able to identify the demographics of social media audiences at a granular level is the basis for all targeted marketing and messaging. The report also spotlights the opportunities that lie ahead for each social network, how demographics affect usage patterns, and why some platforms are better for brands than others. Read >

Photos Are The Most Engaging Type Of Paid Media On Facebook (Shop Ignitor)

According to a study from Shop Ignitor, paid media in the form of photos generate the most engagement, followed by special offers. Non-paid media, otherwise known as organic content, performed best in the form of notes, followed closely by photos, and links. Read >

Twitter Partners With CBS For Its Amplify Program (TechCrunch)

CBS is the latest network to take part in Twitter Amplify — which allows broadcasters to embed TV clips on Twitter in “near real-time.” Glenn Brown, who is Senior Director of Twitter’s Amplify program called the CBS deal “probably one of the most comprehensive partnerships that you will see coming out of Amplify.” CBS will use Amplify on 42 of its shows. Read >

Wall Street Analysts Watching Facebook Closely (Yahoo Finance)

Facebook’s stock price has climbed 90% in three months, and now Wall Street analysts are taking a long hard look at Facebook’s mobile strategy to find out if the company will outperform another quarter. Read >

New York Regulators Crack Down On Fake Reviews(New York Times)

New York regulators have passed agreements with 19 companies to halt false advertising practices on review services and pay a total of $US350,000 in penalties. Although the investigation focused on misleading merchants who paid for fake reviews of their businesses, Google, Yelp, and Yahoo were among the review sites that had to cooperate. Read >

