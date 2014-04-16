How To Stop People From Congratulating You Every Time You Tweak Your LinkedIn Profile

If you plan on spring cleaning your digital life, you’ll likely be touching up and updating your LinkedIn profile.

But even if you slightly tweak your job description, you might find yourself getting congratulations from well-meaning connections who see your changes on their news stream as “activity broadcasts” and assume you’ve gotten a new gig.

Activity broadcasts can also be a dead giveaway when you’re searching for a new job. That can be a good thing — someone in your network could spot your updated profile and contact you with an opportunity — but it could also be awkward, if your current boss sees you fishing around for a new position.

So, if you want to turn off activity broadcasts, here’s how you do it:

1. Go into the Privacy & Settings section of your profile menu

2. Locate the option that says “Turn on/off your activity broadcasts”

3. Uncheck the box and save

