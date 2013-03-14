LinkedIn Paid An Employee $3,000 To Go Scuba Diving

Photo: LinkedIn
We’re used to hearing about tech-company perks—but LinkedIn just took things to the next level.For example, the company paid Joe Roualdes, a senior corporate-communications manager, $3,000 to teach scuba-diving in Indonesia.
This wasn’t a vacation—Roualdes is going to teach diving skills to Indonesian youth so they can take it up as a profession, support their families, and protect local reefs.
Roualdes’ grant was just one of 12 the company made. Other projects include raising funds for charities, building a chicken coop for an African orphanage, and drilling a well in a Central American village.
Here’s a SlideShare presentation of the winners:
LinkedIn Transformation Grants 2013 from LinkedIn
