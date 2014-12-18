The Top 10 Skills That Got People Hired This Year, According To LinkedIn

With more than 330 million people using the service to list their resumes, find jobs, or find new hires, LinkedIn has a lot of data about the current job market.

To close out 2014, the company released a list of the top skills people who got hired this year had listed on their profiles and that recruiters searched for the most.

These are the 10 skills that got people jobs this year:

Statistics Analysis and Data Mining Middleware and Integration Software Storage Systems and Management Network and Information Security SEO/SEM Marketing Business Intelligence Mobile Development Web Architecture and Development Framework Algorithm Design Perl/Python/Ruby

