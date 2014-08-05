US Government: LinkedIn Needs To Pay $US6 Million In Overtime To Hundreds Of Employees

LinkedIn has agreed to pay nearly $US6 million to 359 employees in back wages and damages for unpaid overtime, says the U.S. Department of Labour.

LinkedIn tells us that the employees involved were primarily salespeople. We don’t know if each employee gets an equal share on that, but it divides out to about $US16,713 apiece.

LinkedIn earned praise from the Labour Department for cooperating with the investigation. But it still could be considered an embarrassing situation for a company in the human resources business.

A LinkedIn spokesperson tells us:

Talent is LinkedIn’s number one priority, so of course, we were eager to work closely with the Dept. of Labour to quickly and equitably rectify this situation. This was a function of not having the right tools in place for some employees and their managers to track hours properly; prior to the DoL approaching us, we had already begun to remedy this. LinkedIn has made every effort possible to ensure each impacted employee has been made whole.

We’ve written before about the tech industry’s culture that pressures people to work all the time. Looks like the Labour department wants to crack down on that.

“‘Off the clock’ hours are all too common for the American worker. This practice harms workers, denies them the wages they have rightfully earned and takes away time with families,” said Susana Blanco, district director for the division in San Francisco in the press release.

Here’s the full press release.

