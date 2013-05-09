You Probably Noticed That LinkedIn Looks A Little Different Today

LinkedIn Today, the section of the social network that pulls in news from around the Web along with original content from contributors, got a major redesign today that lets you subscribe to new “Channels” for specific topics.



The update is live now, so click on the “News” tab at the top of your LinkedIn page, then click on the “Channels” tab to find topics you’d like to follow. LinkedIn Today uses a combination of an automated algorithm and human editors to show you stories you’ll likely be interested in. There’s also a heavier emphasis on the LinkedIn’s “Influencers” content, which features original posts from leaders in different industries.

It looks pretty good, with a simple, tile-based layout that makes it easier to find stories from your connections and the people you follow.

The overhaul is part of a broader goal at LinkedIn to serve not only as your online resume, but also a source for all kinds of stuff professionals will be interested in. LinkedIn is also working with the newly acquired team from Pulse, the popular news reading app that LinkedIn bought a few weeks ago, to bring similar LinkedIn Today experiences to its smartphone and tablet apps.

According to LinkedIn’s head of content products Ryan Roslansky, Pulse will remain a separate app for the time being.

“I think it’s still probably early,” Roslansky said when asked about Pulse’s future. “I think it will remain a separate app. It already has 3 million activations an a strong group of members.”

You can take a your of the new LinkedIn Today in the presentation below.

Refreshed LinkedIn Today: Discover Content in Channels from LinkedIn

