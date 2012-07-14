Now You Can See Who's Sharing All Those Articles You See On LinkedIn

Photo: Screenshot

LinkedIn is rolling out a few tweaks to its LinkedIn Today news product that will make it easier for you to see what articles people in your network are sharing.Now when you visit LinkedIn Today (the “News” tab at the top of the home page), photos of people in your network will show up next to the articles they share. That makes it easier to see what articles and topics are trending in your professional network. You can also comment on stories within LinkedIn before reading the article.



“LinkedIn today historically exposes content to members based on their industry,” said Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn’s head of content Products. “Now LinkedIn Today shows what other people in similar positions are sharing.”

The LinkedIn Today update is also a good way to discover new potential contacts. If you hover your mouse over the people you see sharing a story, you can find out who they are and what contacts you have in common.

The new features are rolling out to LinkedIn’s mobile apps as well.

How LinkedIn Today Works

Stories on LinkedIn today are mostly determined by an algorithm based on how many times an article has been shared and who shared it. However, LinkedIn also has a few human editors that package content on the site.

You can check out the newly updated LinkedIn Today here.

