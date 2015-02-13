Linkedin wants to make it easier to get a tech job in New York

Software developers are in high demand — in fact, the average salary of a software engineer just jumped to nearly $US100,000 towards the end of last year.

Part of the reason developers are so valuable is that there are an abundance of tech jobs, but not enough people with the right skills to fill them.

LinkedIn wants to help solve this problem in Silicon Alley.

The company just announced that it will be working with Tech Talent Pipeline, a $US10 million imitative New York City mayor Bill de Blasio launched last May. (Tech Talent Pipeline is an organisation that works with CUNY, the Department of Education, and the Department of Small Businesses, to train New Yorkers for tech jobs.)

LinkedIn will now supply data to Tech Talent Pipeline to help the organisation narrow down details such as what employers are looking for and the type of experience most New Yorkers have.

The professional networking site will give Tech Talent Pipeline data on a regular basis, which includes information such as the most common job titles in New York City, the most in-demand skills, and the graduation rate for tech-related degrees in New York City compared to the Bay Area in San Francisco.

The problem isn’t that there aren’t enough jobs, according to Allen Blue, one of LinkedIn’s co-founders and vice president of product management. Many tech jobs require advanced skills, and there’s a lack of proper training for many of these requirements.

“The mayor is basically leaning toward the same thing leaders all over the country are,” Blue told Business Insider. “There’s a skill gap in the U.S.”

One of the main reasons it’s so hard to find qualified job candidates is that in-demand skills are constantly changing; for example, a programming language that may have been popular six years ago when you went to college may not be as relevant today. And, the graduation rate for tech-related college degrees is at a 30-year low, according to Blue, citing data collected from LinkedIn.

“Colleges tend to not be particularly flexible in keeping up,” Blue said.

LinkedIn and Tech Talent Pipeline haven’t specified exactly how they will put the data into action, but Blue did say the organisation would somehow implement it into education and work with employers.

