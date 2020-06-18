LinkedIn is the latest social media platform to add a ’stories' feature in Australia – but the company warns users not to post private moments

Getty Images

LinkedIn launched a ‘Stories’ feature in Australia this week.

The professional networking platform has joined the likes of Facebook and Instagram with a stories feature, allowing users to post videos or images to their network that can be viewed for 24 hours.

LinkedIn encourages users to post professional moments – warning against posting very personal information in case you jeopardise your career.

LinkedIn is the latest global company to add a ‘stories’ feature.

The professional networking platform launched LinkedIn Stories, with Australia the first country in the Asia-Pacific to get it. If you have Snapchat or have used Instagram or Facebook Stories, then this concept will be an easy one to understand

Users can take photos, record 20-second videos and upload images with the feature, as well as personalise content with text and stickers. Stories will be available to connections and followers for 24 hours.

LinkedIn brought in the stories feature as a new way for users to post some of their professional moments, whether it’s productivity tips, news reports, morning work routines, some behind the scenes work or any events they are attending (which may be mostly virtual now, but you get the gist).

Image: LinkedIn

You can also receive messages from your first-degree connections and share a story via private message with them.

“We live in a more distributed work environment and connectivity to your colleagues and your community matters now more than ever,” LinkedIn Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Matt Tindale said in a statement. “Stories provide members with a less formal way to share everyday professional moments with their LinkedIn communities.”

Image: LinkedIn

But like any social platform, things can easily take a turn for the worse if you post sensitive work information or things you probably don’t want your boss to know you’re doing if it isn’t work-related.

LinkedIn warned against posting overly personal or private information, including anything that could jeopardise your career or being spammy about your new products or services.

So while you may be more breezy about posting your weekend escapades on Instagram and Facebook, just think about who you have connected with on your LinkedIn before you make a post.

