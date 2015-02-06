LinkedIn stock up more than 6% on big earnings beat

LinkedIn reported its Q4 earnings Thursday afternoon, delivering a beat that sent the stock surging more than 6% after-hours.

The company reported revenues of $US643 million versus Wall Street expectations of $US617 million, and EPS of $US0.61, which beat expectations of $US0.53.

The total revenue in 2014 was $US2.2 billion, up 45% year-over-year from $US1.5 billion in 2013.

“The fourth quarter capped another successful year for LinkedIn, which was marked by steady member growth and strong financial results,” CEO Jeff Weiner said in the company’s earnings statement. “We continued to make significant progress against a number of multi-year, strategic initiatives including mobile, jobs, content, and global expansion.”

Of its Q4 revenue, 57% came from its “talent solutions” products, which help recruiters find the right candidates, 24% came from marketing solutions, and 19% came from its premium profile subscriptions.

Almost 70% of LinkedIn’s more than 300 million members are from outside the United States, with 8 million from China.

Although revenue beat expectations, it only increased 44% year-over-year, compared to 45% last quarter. Not a big deal, though revenue growth has been decelerating for a while:

Last fall, LinkedIn’s plan to break into the $US50 billion business-to-business marketing space leaked to Business Insider soon after its acquisition of the company Bizo. The internal memo also noted that LinkedIn plans to turn its marketing solutions products into a $US1 billion business by 2017.

