LinkedIn is skyrocketing after its big earnings beat

Noah Berger/APLinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.
LinkedIn’s stock was up about 11% in early trading Friday following Thursday’s impressive earnings report.
The stock also briefly passed its all-time high.
LinkedIn reported $US643 million in revenue and EPS of $US0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2014.
Analysts were expecting $US617 million in revenue and EPS of $US0.53.
LinkedIn has over 300 million members.
