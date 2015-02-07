LinkedIn is skyrocketing after its big earnings beat

LinkedIn’s stock was up about 11% in early trading Friday following Thursday’s impressive earnings report.

The stock also briefly passed its all-time high.

LinkedIn reported $US643 million in revenue and EPS of $US0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2014.

Analysts were expecting $US617 million in revenue and EPS of $US0.53.

LinkedIn has over 300 million members.

