LinkedIn has a history of extreme stock movement after earnings

Matt Rosoff

LinkedIn’s stock is on track to lose almost half its value today after giving poor guidance on yesterday’s Q4 earnings report. As of this writing, it’s down more than 40% with no bottom in sight.

This is an extreme case, but investors have been a little bit bi-polar about LinkedIn ever since it went public imn 2011. As this chart from Statista shows, the company’s stock often sees dips or rises of 10% or greater the day after it reports earnings.

Statista

