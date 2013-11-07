LinkedIn Staff Brought Their Parents To Work With Them Today

Harry, Ryan and Robin. Photo: Business Insider

Today, at LinkedIn offices around Australia, staff brought their parents into the office. And we went along too.

It’s fair to say a lot of parents have absolutely no idea what their children do — and the professional networks’s Bring In Your Parents Day aims to change that.

A lot of parents who were at LinkedIn’s Sydney office this morning had assumed their kids just worked in IT. As one staffer commented, “IT is pretty big.”

In other cases, the off-hand assumptions of some parents proved to be, more-or-less, true.

Deb and her parents. Photo: Business Insider

“My mum just thinks I go to work not wearing a suit, travel a lot and get to go to a lot of lunches,” said one staff member, who works in marketing. “And … she’s pretty right.”

There were even three generations in the office this morning, with one LinkedIn talent solutions staffer Ryan Lewis bringing his dad and grandfather to see where he works.

His granddad Harry said, before he came in, “I was a little confused as to what Ryan actually did.”

Even his dad Robin was not exactly sure what his son spent his Monday-to-Friday on: Well I always knew Ryan was in sales, but now I have more knowledge of the packages he sells.”

The group listens to an address by LinkedIn Australia and Asia Pacific MD Cliff Rosenberg.

“I found today’s session extremely helpful and think I have a much improved understanding of what Ryan does daily at work.”

Ryan told us it was important that his family understood what he does. “Now they’ll be able to relate with the challenges I face and my success as well.”

“Today’s really helped give my dad and grandfather a lot more context to my job. They hear so much about it from me, but don’t actually get to see what I do first hand,” he said.

Especially in tech businesses, the job titles could be a little confusing to anyone not familiar with the industry.

Elisabete, whose daughter Marilla is a talent solutions manager, put it pretty well with this comment:

“Marilia tried to explain to me several times what she does at work, but her job’s not one of those ones like a doctor or dentist where you know from the title what it actually involves.

“[She] would tell me that she sells solutions, but I would think, what are solutions? Now I have a much clearer idea of what that means.”

Marilla and her mum.

Some parents had a pretty good idea of what their children did, but were impressed with the layout of the office, and its lack of suits and ties.

Deb Udy’s parents both flew in from New Zealand for the event. Her dad worked in banking for 35 years, and said he was a little jealous of the relaxed environment.

“Wearing a tie everyday was not fun,” he explained. “This is much more relaxing.”

While they knew what Deb’s job as a relationship manager entailed, both parents were surprised to find LinkedIn was a major, global company. “I was surprised at how many people worked here, Deb’s mum said. “I didn’t know it was as big globally, or in Australia.”

“I was surprised at how many people work here,” she said.

The view from the foyer into the meeting room. Photo: Business Insider

LinkedIn’s parent day took place in 14 countries, and takes place after research released by the company showed almost a third of parents don’t understand what their children do.

