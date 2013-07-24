LinkedIn Will Start Stuffing Paid Content From Companies In Your Feed

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

LinkedIn announced today that it will now allow brands to push sponsored content from brands, companies, and marketers to your home page.



The new sponsored content will let companies target you based on information stored in your profile.

These aren’t your typical ads though. Instead, companies will pay LinkedIn to show you original written pieces and slide shows they create.

The move is not just a revenue generator for LinkedIn. It’s also also designed to encourage LinkedIn users to follow companies they may be interested in keeping up with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.