SPAM Comes To LinkedIn

If your email is terrible, it might end up as spam mail.

Photo: Flickr LWY

A tech industry veteran received the message below in his LinkedIn inbox this morning.He forwarded it on to us with the following note:



My first linkedin spam message! Here is a quick and absolutely guaranteed way for them to turn me off to the service.

The salesperson who sent the note is apparently a couple of degrees removed from the tech industry veteran. And he apparently can’t even be bothered to customise his sales pitches when he spams friends of friends.

Here’s the note:

LinkedIn

INMAIL: YOU HAVE A NEW MESSAGE

From: [REDACTED]

Date: 6/22/2011

Subject: remote desktop for your iPad, iPhone and soon Android

I have attracted the attention of many CTO’s and CIO’s as of late with the introduction of our DesktopDirect appliance that supports remote desktop security for the iPad / iPhone and soon Android! This solution will allow your users to connect to desktops inside the office in an extremely secure manner, over the internet, all by clicking a simple app on your device. IT would manage all of the security and authentication. There is no third party involved at all.

When could we chat about how Morgan Stanley and Coach are using our solution today and how it could help you just the same?

[REDACTED]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.