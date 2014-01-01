25 Hot Skills That Got People Jobs In 2013

Looking to pick up some new skills in 2014 but not sure what to focus on?

LinkedIn has you covered. The online career site recently released a list of the 25 hottest skills that got people hired in the past year. Not surprisingly, the list is overwhelmingly composed of tech, coding, and data analysis skills, with “social media marketing” taking the No. 1 spot.

The site came up with its list by grouping the thousands of skills people list on their LinkedIn profiles into general categories (i.e., “press releases” into “public relations”). From there, it analysed which skills drew the most interest from employers based on hiring activity (members who changed jobs in 2013) and recruiting activity (searches put out by recruiters).

The results offer even more evidence that we live in a data-driven world. LinkedIn also notes that businesses seem to be growing and expanding, since skills like “recruiting” and “business development” land among the top 10.

So if you’re aiming to beef up your skill set in 2014, here’s a good place to start. We’re willing to bet they’re not going out of style any time soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.