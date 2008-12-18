LinkedIn Shuffles Deck: Hoffman CEO, Nye Out, Jeff Weiner In

Management changes at LinkedIn:



TechCrunch: Founder Reid Hoffman has retaken the CEO role, which he relinquished to former Intuit exec Dan Nye in early 2007. Nye is leaving LinkedIn in January, although the company says he will stay on as an advisor.

Former Yahoo executive Jeff Weiner is joining the company full time as interim President. Weiner is currently an Executive-in-Residence for venture capital firms firms Accel Partners and Greylock Partners, and he will maintain a loose relationship with the firms, he says. Weiner left his position at Yahoo (YHOO) in the early summer.

What does this mean? We don’t know. “When Hoffman stepped down as CEO in 2007 he said the company needed a different leader to grow it further,” TechCrunch writes. “Now, he says Nye has done that job and it’s time for him to take back the reigns.”

Seems to leave more questions than answers. Any better ideas? And what’s Jeff there to do?

