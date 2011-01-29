LinkedIn Shares Sell In "Significantly Oversubscribed" Private Offering At ~$3 Billion Valuation

Photo: Flickr

We just received an email from SharesPost saying that it sold 95,000 shares of LinkedIn at a clearing price of $30.79.At the price of $30.79, LinkedIn’s valuation is around $3 billion.



SharesPost says the offering was “significantly oversubscribed.” These people couldn’t wait for the IPO, we guess.

For what it’s worth, SharesPost has someone trying to sell 5,000 shares for $50, which would be a $4.9 billion valuation.

The people that bought the stock can see detailed financial data on LinkedIn now that it filed an S-1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.