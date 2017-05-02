LinkedIn's gorgeous San Francisco offices are unlike anything we've ever seen

Business Insider was recently invited to check out LinkedIn’s gorgeous new office building in downtown San Francisco. The building has been open for just over a year and is decked out with an open office floor plan, interactive art installations, a gourmet cafeteria (where employees eat for free), rooftop deck, and an impressive gym. With all of those perks, it’s no wonder why employees have ranked LinkedIn as one of the best companies to work for in 2017.

