LinkedIn just moved into a new skyscraper in San Francisco and the offices are unlike anything we've ever seen before

Matt Rosoff
Lobby2Tony Chung, LinkedInThe deluxe hardwood-covered lobby of the new LinkedIn building.

For the last couple of years, a skyscraper has been slowly rising at the corner of Second and Howard Street in San Francisco’s SOMA neighbourhood. The entire building is being leased by LinkedIn, and everybody was calling it “The LinkedIn building.”

Last month, it finally opened. The company invited press to view the lobby, which is impressive enough — it’s covered in hardwood. Now, LinkedIn sent us some photos of the offices taken by one of its engineers, Tony Chung, and it looks utterly amazing.

We’ve seen a lot of over-the-top tech company offices, both in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley to the south. But LinkedIn’s new building has a ton of stuff we’ve never seen before.

Here's the skyscraper. The San Francisco Chronicle's architecture writer panned it, saying it looked like it was 'designed and built by New Yorkers' and comparing it to Darth Vader. But that seems a little extreme. It's a skyscraper. It's reflective and black. It looks kind of cool, if a little imposing.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Source.

Walk inside and the lobby is absolutely gorgeous. It's a public space, open to anybody.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

It's covered completely in beautiful wood.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's the second floor entry. This photo looks like you're looking through a glass window with words on it, but that's an illusion...

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

It becomes clearer as you walk down the hall...

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

See, it's on the wall. Message received. FOCUS!

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

The third-floor cafeteria is lovely.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's a list of all the sources where the cafeteria gets its food. It's a little like a 'Portlandia' sketch, but on the other hand it's nice to know where your food is actually coming from. It's not made in a factory somewhere.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

If you haven't seen the 'Portlandia' sketch about the locally sourced chicken, you can watch it here.

There are also signs reminding employees to be conscious about wasting food and the water that produces that food.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

There's also a fitness center, which is a nice perk, though not uncommon in big tech companies these days.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

You get a nice view as you work out.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

This kitchen would make me think of Coldplay every time I walked into it.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Remember this song?

Here's a vending machine if you need new gear to do your job. We've seen these at Facebook also, but the screen in the middle of the LinkedIn logo is a nice touch.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Employees can play a game of cornhole to blow off steam.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Now we start getting into the really unique stuff. Each floor has something called a 'staff wall' that encourages employees to interact with each other. Here's one that lets them fill in words like Mad Libs.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

A giant backgammon board.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Employees can borrow any of the books here. LinkedIn stocked these, but over time they're hoping it will turn into a lending library.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

This one's on the 4th floor, which has a theme of 'Obscure San Francisco Parks.' Employees are encouraged to post pictures of themselves in parks, but it's being used for all kinds of random snapshots.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's a gigantic maze.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

This is on the 12th floor, which has a theme of 'Video games set in San Francisco.' Employees are encouraged to take a picture of themselves dressed as a video game character -- cameras are provided and costumes encouraged -- then post it with info about characteristics like their humour, endurance, and so on.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

There's also a wall commemorating the games themselves.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

And a wall full of video game controllers.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's a bin of fortune cookies, with a bulletin board for the fortunes.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Post your own haiku.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's a silent disco -- a bunch of people can listen to the same song and groove together if they want to, without disrupting the office. Uber had a whole holiday party based on this concept last year.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Source.

A map that invites employees to share where they have travelled, where they were born, and so on.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

This one is on the 5th floor, which has the theme 'San Francisco Coffee Roasters.' Employees are supposed to place their mug shots in the ... mugs.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here you can 'create your avatar' by using dry-erase pens to add personal touches to the avatars on the wall.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Best of all: roof deck. It's almost always sunny in San Francisco, so this is a real benefit.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Here's the view toward downtown SF. We're watching you, LinkedIn.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Lastly, a view the other way, toward the bay.

Tony Chung, LinkedIn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.