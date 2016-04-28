LinkedIn just moved into a new skyscraper in San Francisco and the offices are unlike anything we've ever seen before

Tony Chung, LinkedIn The deluxe hardwood-covered lobby of the new LinkedIn building.

For the last couple of years, a skyscraper has been slowly rising at the corner of Second and Howard Street in San Francisco’s SOMA neighbourhood. The entire building is being leased by LinkedIn, and everybody was calling it “The LinkedIn building.”

Last month, it finally opened. The company invited press to view the lobby, which is impressive enough — it’s covered in hardwood. Now, LinkedIn sent us some photos of the offices taken by one of its engineers, Tony Chung, and it looks utterly amazing.

We’ve seen a lot of over-the-top tech company offices, both in San Francisco and in Silicon Valley to the south. But LinkedIn’s new building has a ton of stuff we’ve never seen before.

Here's the skyscraper. The San Francisco Chronicle's architecture writer panned it, saying it looked like it was 'designed and built by New Yorkers' and comparing it to Darth Vader. But that seems a little extreme. It's a skyscraper. It's reflective and black. It looks kind of cool, if a little imposing. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Source. Walk inside and the lobby is absolutely gorgeous. It's a public space, open to anybody. Tony Chung, LinkedIn It's covered completely in beautiful wood. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's the second floor entry. This photo looks like you're looking through a glass window with words on it, but that's an illusion... Tony Chung, LinkedIn It becomes clearer as you walk down the hall... Tony Chung, LinkedIn See, it's on the wall. Message received. FOCUS! Tony Chung, LinkedIn The third-floor cafeteria is lovely. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's a list of all the sources where the cafeteria gets its food. It's a little like a 'Portlandia' sketch, but on the other hand it's nice to know where your food is actually coming from. It's not made in a factory somewhere. Tony Chung, LinkedIn If you haven't seen the 'Portlandia' sketch about the locally sourced chicken, you can watch it here. There are also signs reminding employees to be conscious about wasting food and the water that produces that food. Tony Chung, LinkedIn There's also a fitness center, which is a nice perk, though not uncommon in big tech companies these days. Tony Chung, LinkedIn You get a nice view as you work out. Tony Chung, LinkedIn This kitchen would make me think of Coldplay every time I walked into it. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Remember this song? Here's a vending machine if you need new gear to do your job. We've seen these at Facebook also, but the screen in the middle of the LinkedIn logo is a nice touch. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Employees can play a game of cornhole to blow off steam. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Now we start getting into the really unique stuff. Each floor has something called a 'staff wall' that encourages employees to interact with each other. Here's one that lets them fill in words like Mad Libs. Tony Chung, LinkedIn A giant backgammon board. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Employees can borrow any of the books here. LinkedIn stocked these, but over time they're hoping it will turn into a lending library. Tony Chung, LinkedIn This one's on the 4th floor, which has a theme of 'Obscure San Francisco Parks.' Employees are encouraged to post pictures of themselves in parks, but it's being used for all kinds of random snapshots. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's a gigantic maze. Tony Chung, LinkedIn This is on the 12th floor, which has a theme of 'Video games set in San Francisco.' Employees are encouraged to take a picture of themselves dressed as a video game character -- cameras are provided and costumes encouraged -- then post it with info about characteristics like their humour, endurance, and so on. Tony Chung, LinkedIn There's also a wall commemorating the games themselves. Tony Chung, LinkedIn And a wall full of video game controllers. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's a bin of fortune cookies, with a bulletin board for the fortunes. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Post your own haiku. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's a silent disco -- a bunch of people can listen to the same song and groove together if they want to, without disrupting the office. Uber had a whole holiday party based on this concept last year. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Source. A map that invites employees to share where they have travelled, where they were born, and so on. Tony Chung, LinkedIn This one is on the 5th floor, which has the theme 'San Francisco Coffee Roasters.' Employees are supposed to place their mug shots in the ... mugs. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here you can 'create your avatar' by using dry-erase pens to add personal touches to the avatars on the wall. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Best of all: roof deck. It's almost always sunny in San Francisco, so this is a real benefit. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Here's the view toward downtown SF. We're watching you, LinkedIn. Tony Chung, LinkedIn Lastly, a view the other way, toward the bay. Tony Chung, LinkedIn

