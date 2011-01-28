LinkedIn's IPO Filing: All The Long-Held Secrets You Want To Know

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Iantzilla
LinkedIn just filed its S-1 to go public.OF NOTE:
- Revenue of $161 million for nine months ended September 30 – doubled year-over-year.
- $10 million profit over those first nine months – better than a loss of $3.4 million during the year ago period.
- 90 million registered users at end of 2010, up 63% from 55 million during the year prior.
- 65 million unique visitors over the last three months ending September 30.
- In the risk factors, LinkedIn explains that “the number of our registered members is higher than the number of actual members, and a substantial majority of our page views are generated by a minority of our members.”
- LinkedIn is profitable now, but doesn’t expect to be in 2011 on a GAAP basis. “We expect our revenue growth rate to decline, and as we continue to invest for future growth”
- In 2009, LinkedIn split its revenues this way: 30% hiring solutions, 32% marketing solutions, and 38% premium subscriptions.
- In the three months ending September 30, 2010, that revenue ratio looked much different: $28 million in recruiting/”hiring solutions” (45%), $18 million in “marketing solutions”/advertising (29%), and $15 million in premium subs (24%).
- LinkedIn says Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter are competition stateside, and Xing in Germany and Viadeo in France are threats internationally.
- CEO Jeff Weiner made $462,297 last year, including a $250,000 salary and a $211,055 bonus. He has a 4.1% stake.
- Context: If LinkedIn had been acquired in 2010 and Weiner were terminated, his options would have been worth $23 million.
- Reid Hoffman still has a 21.4% stake in the company.
- VC firm Sequoia Capital has 18.9%, Greylock, 15.8%, and Bessemer, 5.1%
Here’s who else owns LinkedIn:
