LinkedIn's IPO Filing: All The Long-Held Secrets You Want To Know

LinkedIn just filed its S-1 to go public.OF NOTE:



Revenue of $161 million for nine months ended September 30 – doubled year-over-year.

$10 million profit over those first nine months – better than a loss of $3.4 million during the year ago period.

90 million registered users at end of 2010, up 63% from 55 million during the year prior.

65 million unique visitors over the last three months ending September 30.

In the risk factors, LinkedIn explains that “the number of our registered members is higher than the number of actual members, and a substantial majority of our page views are generated by a minority of our members.”

LinkedIn is profitable now, but doesn’t expect to be in 2011 on a GAAP basis. “We expect our revenue growth rate to decline, and as we continue to invest for future growth”

In 2009, LinkedIn split its revenues this way: 30% hiring solutions, 32% marketing solutions, and 38% premium subscriptions.

In the three months ending September 30, 2010, that revenue ratio looked much different: $28 million in recruiting/”hiring solutions” (45%), $18 million in “marketing solutions”/advertising (29%), and $15 million in premium subs (24%).

LinkedIn says Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter are competition stateside, and Xing in Germany and Viadeo in France are threats internationally.

CEO Jeff Weiner made $462,297 last year, including a $250,000 salary and a $211,055 bonus. He has a 4.1% stake.

Context: If LinkedIn had been acquired in 2010 and Weiner were terminated, his options would have been worth $23 million.

Reid Hoffman still has a 21.4% stake in the company.

VC firm Sequoia Capital has 18.9%, Greylock, 15.8%, and Bessemer, 5.1%

Here’s who else owns LinkedIn:

