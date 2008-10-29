LinkedIn's Market Research Payout: $30-$150 Per Hour

How to get LinkedIn’s well-employed users to actually fill out market research surveys? Pay them a fair wage: The professional networking site tells AdAge that it’ll offer 50 cents to $2.50 per minute of your attention while you fill out surveys, in the form of “gift cards, charitable donations and opportunities to view survey results as rewards.” (That’s about $30 to $150 per hour.)



No wonder LinkedIn says solicited members have taken surveys 15% to 20% of the time they’ve been offered — higher than the single-digit rates survey takers usually expect.

See Also:

How Will LinkedIn Try To Make (More) Money? Market Research

LinkedIn Raises $22.7 Million Just In Time

LinkedIn Knows Your Industry, Pay Grade, And Will Target You With Ads Across The Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.