LinkedIn Revenues Prove Social Media Advertising Is Still A Lousy Business

LinkedIn has 90 million members. These members are a little bit older, professional, and wealthy – some of the best demographics luxury advertisers could hope for.



But despite all that, LinkedIn’s advertising business is tiny.

Super tiny.

In the three months ending September 30, 2010, LinkedIn generated just $18 million in advertising revenue.

By way of rough, directional contrast, consider that Vogue‘s September issue alone sold 100 ads for something like $150,000 a pop, for a total around $15 million. Both properties have rich consumers looking at their ads, but Vogue has far fewer of them – 11 million to LinkedIn’s 90 million.

Fortunately for LinkedIn, it’s found a way to generate revenues elsewhere – 45% selling tools to recruiters and another 24% selling subscriptions.

We think it’s pretty clear all the other biggies in social media are going to have to do the same: figure out a way to make money through products other than ad units.

Facebook is already well on its way toward doing that. It had $2 billion revenues in 2010, and we hear taxes on the virtual games industry (credits + ads) generated around $400 million. If LinkedIn is a model, Facebook’s non-ad businesses – offsite credits? coupons? – will eventually outpace its brand advertising business.

All reports suggest that Twitter’s ad revenues remain tiny. New-ish Twitter CEO Dick Costolo should follow LinkedIn and Facebook’s lead: find the professionals that depend on his service – for LinkedIn, it’s recruiters, for Facebook, it’s developers – and charge them as much as he can.

