LinkedIn Trying To Juice Up Revenue Ahead Of Its IPO?

We just got a nice email from LinkedIn: a $100 voucher to buy ads on the social network!



LinkedIn mostly makes its money from premium subscriptions and helping companies trawl its huge resume database, but it also sells small text ads on its site.

Usually, when LinkedIn tries to hawk us something (rarely), it’s premium subscriptions. Maybe because we’ve never bought one, they’ve tried to sell us ads.

Here’s the thing though: LinkedIn is widely expected to go public before Facebook, in 2011. Wall Street likes growth curves headed in the right direction. Heavily promoting its ads to its userbase could give LinkedIn a good revenue bump ahead of its IPO.

Here’s the email:

