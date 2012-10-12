According To LinkedIn, Here's Where Everyone Wants To Work

Companies are always on the lookout for talented employees, but those in the work force are also judging companies — and some are more desirable than others.
In LinkedIn’s ranking that came out today, the company cross-referenced data from thousands of surveys in more than 15 billion interactions to pinpoint the 100 most sought-after companies in the world.
Here are the top 30:
1. Google
2. Apple
3. Microsoft
4. Facebook
5. Unilever
6. General Electric
7. Pepsico
8. P&G
9. McKinsey & Company
10. The Coca-Cola Company
11. The Walt Disney Company
12. Nike
13. Salesforce.com
14. Twitter
15. Shell
16. Nestle
17. BCG
18. Ogilvy & Mather
19. Expedia
20. Accenture
21. Pfizer
22. Johnson & Johnson
23. L’Oreal
24. Adidas
25. Amazon
26. Bain & Company
27. Roche
28. Diageo
29. Burberry
30. Chevron
Other interesting insights that came out of the ranking says:
- Tech is hot: Software was the most represented industry on the list, and Google topped several categories including our global rankings.
- A strong consumer brand helps, but isn’t essential: Consumer powerhouses like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Disney ranked highly. But so did leading professional services firms like Deloitte.
- Bigger isn’t necessarily better: Big global brands are well represented, but 50 per cent of the top 100 are under 7,000 employees.
The companies that tops this list in the U.S. exist mostly in San Francisco, New York and Chicago.
