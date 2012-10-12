According To LinkedIn, Here's Where Everyone Wants To Work

Companies are always on the lookout for talented employees, but those in the work force are also judging companies — and some are more desirable than others.



In LinkedIn’s ranking that came out today, the company cross-referenced data from thousands of surveys in more than 15 billion interactions to pinpoint the 100 most sought-after companies in the world.

Here are the top 30:

1. Google

2. Apple

3. Microsoft

4. Facebook

5. Unilever

6. General Electric

7. Pepsico

8. P&G

9. McKinsey & Company

10. The Coca-Cola Company

11. The Walt Disney Company

12. Nike

13. Salesforce.com

14. Twitter

15. Shell

16. Nestle

17. BCG

18. Ogilvy & Mather

19. Expedia

20. Accenture

21. Pfizer

22. Johnson & Johnson

23. L’Oreal

24. Adidas

25. Amazon

26. Bain & Company

27. Roche

28. Diageo

29. Burberry

30. Chevron

Other interesting insights that came out of the ranking says:

Tech is hot: Software was the most represented industry on the list, and Google topped several categories including our global rankings.

A strong consumer brand helps, but isn’t essential: Consumer powerhouses like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Disney ranked highly. But so did leading professional services firms like Deloitte.

Bigger isn’t necessarily better: Big global brands are well represented, but 50 per cent of the top 100 are under 7,000 employees.

The companies that tops this list in the U.S. exist mostly in San Francisco, New York and Chicago.

