LinkedIn Reveals The Biggest Interview Mistakes People Make

Aimee Groth
image

LinkedIn recently polled its users about the biggest mistake job applicants make and got nearly 350 responses.

Employers overwhelmingly said that candidates who don’t prepare for the interview kill their chances at getting to a second round. And if you’re late, don’t expect a call back either.

We’ve highlighted some of the best responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Recruitment Officer at Ampath Trust

Strategy Consultant

European Customer Support Manager at Aeria Games & Entertainment

Senior Shopping Centre Manager/Licensed Real Estate Agent

Business Analyst and Project Management Professional

Controller at Mohonk Mountain House

UK Inside Sales Representative at Neverfail Group

Director, Aveshka, Inc.

Business Development Professional

Professional Medical Coder

Senior NOC Manager at Apollo Group/University of Phoenix

Consultant at HR Partners Digby Morgan

Principal Consultant and Employment Relationship Specialist

Senior Consultant at CHR Global (HR Services) Pvt Ltd

Retail Sales & Operations Manager

Managing Director at Esource and Consulting Executive

Project Manager at Boston Scientific

Recruiter at Amazon

Vice President at Perfect Limo Service, Inc.

Owner, Triangle Technology Brokers

Applications Scientist at TA Instruments

Now read about one more big mistake

Business Insider's Managing Editor Shares The No. 1 Mistake Job Candidates Are Making These Days>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.