LinkedIn Reveals The Biggest Interview Mistakes People Make

LinkedIn recently polled its users about the biggest mistake job applicants make and got nearly 350 responses.



Employers overwhelmingly said that candidates who don’t prepare for the interview kill their chances at getting to a second round. And if you’re late, don’t expect a call back either.

We’ve highlighted some of the best responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.