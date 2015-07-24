LinkedIn removed an important feature -- and its users aren't happy

LinkedIn has removed the ability to export contacts, and its users aren’t happy with it.

VentureBeats reports that LinkedIn used to let users download all of their contacts into an offline file, which was a pretty useful feature.

But LinkedIn said on Thursday that it would no longer let users easily download a list of their contacts.

There’s still a way to get your contacts, though. LinkedIn points out that users can request an archive of their data, and it will contain contacts. But that process can take up to 72 hours, unlike the site’s former contact download feature, which happened immediately.

Many users aren’t happy about the change, and some are accusing LinkedIn of using it to try to keep people on the platform:

this is absolutely horrible, even by @LinkedIn‘s normal walled garden standards: https://t.co/AVAlQv03Qn

— Mitali Pattnaik (@mitali) July 24, 2015

whoa – scumbaggery at its finest RT @bartlorang: Wow. @LinkedIn Just Removed the Ability to Export YOUR Contacts https://t.co/1WwIyOchE2

— Chris Conrey (@conrey) July 23, 2015

Seems @LinkedIn think it’s OK now to make you wait 3 days to export your contacts. Not sure how this improves #UX #loyalty

— Justin Kirby (@juzzie) July 23, 2015

Another nail in the coffin for @LinkedIn? https://t.co/DvwI1LdPoX

— Brad van Leeuwen (@BradvanL) July 24, 2015

We reached out to LinkedIn for a comment on this story and will update the article if the company responds.

NOW WATCH: How to land a plane if the pilot has a heart attack



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.