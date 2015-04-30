LinkedIn's billionaire founder explains how to keep your best employees from quitting

Steve Jennings/Getty LinkedIn cofounder and chairman Reid Hoffman.

The trust between employers and employees is broken, and it’s causing companies to lose their most valuable people at dangerous rates, says LinkedIn cofounder and chairman Reid Hoffman.

In the book “The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age,” Hoffman and entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh explain how employers can attract and retain the best employees through the formation of alliances.

The authors created a presentation outlining the book’s main principles, which can help you create a productive culture where everyone wins.

