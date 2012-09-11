LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman Made $111 Million On A $37,500 Investment In Facebook

Photo: Joi / flickr

In 2005, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman invested $37,500 in a budding college-only social network, he said in an interview at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco.That company was Facebook, and at the time, it was worth $5 million.



Despite the stock’s crash, Hoffman’s stake is still worth around $75 million, and he sold $36 million in shares at the IPO.

So he made approximately 3,000 times his initial investment.

