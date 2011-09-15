LinkedIn Reaches 5 Million Students In Partnership With Experience

LinkedIn has ramped up its effort to push further down market and attract the younger generation to its network. Today, the professional social network announced a partnership with Experience.com, the leader in the entry level job market.
The partnership will give 5 million students the opportunity to create an account on LinkedIn directly from their college or university. Experience is responsible for providing career centre software to at least 300 schools in the United States.
Experience established the online college recruiting market in 1996 with the intention of bridging the gap between college students and the working world. The new collaboration gives students the opportunity to network with professionals before they enter the working world.
Christina Allen, director of product management for LinkedIn, stated in a press release ìusing their LinkedIn networks, students and graduates can reach out to people they know in companies that post jobs on Experience, and gain valuable insider insights to help them find their dream jobs.î
The new partnership complements a series of moves by LinkedIn to establish themselves in the job recruiting market. On Monday, Taleo announced a sourcing deal with LinkedIn to allow job seekers to apply directly from the social network. LinkedInís stock has held steady since their IPO in May. The social network is top heavy in older users and can attract younger users with the new partnership.
The press release goes on to say todayís announcement is the start of a multi-faceted integration. There will be additional services announced over the next three months.
