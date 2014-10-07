These Are The 25 Best Universities In The US If You Want A Job In Advertising

Via Wikimedia Commons The Fisher Fine Arts Library at the University of Pennsylvania.

Many aspiring advertising executives don’t take a straightforward route into the industry, having undertaken degrees in subjects outside the marketing profession before landing their first jobs. So it can often be difficult to work out which is the best university to choose in order to eventually land the dream role.

Now LinkedIn has compiled a ranking of the top 25 US universities for marketing, which is based not on degree performance but uses an interesting method based on its members’ career paths.

It first looked at executive moves and identified the top companies that attracted more candidates than anyone else. LinkedIn also looked at companies that were better at retaining their staff once hired. Next it found marketers working on LinkedIn and where they went to college. And finally, for each school, it found the percentage of alumni who landed marketing jobs at those top companies and compared the percentages to come up with its rankings.

The upshot is that the ranking measures the schools that are the best at sending graduates to the most-desired companies for marketing execs. (You can read more on LinkedIn’s methodology here.)

Below are the LinkedIn’s top 25 best schools in the United States for the marketing profession.

1. University of Pennsylvania

2. University of Michigan

3. Harvard University

4. New York University

5. Cornell University

6. Georgetown University

7. Stanford University

8. University of California, Berkeley

9. Northwestern University

10. The University of Texas at Austin

11. The University of Phoenix

12. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

13. Emory University

14. University of Virginia

15. University of Notre Dame

16. Rutgers University – New Brunswick

17. Penn State University

18. University of Washington

19. San Jose State University

20. Columbia University in the City of New York

21. Miami University

22. Brigham Young University

23. University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

24. Duke University

25. Syracuse University

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.