These Are The 25 Best Universities In The UK If You Want A Job In Marketing

Many aspiring advertising and marketing executives don’t take a straightforward route into the industry, having undertaken degrees in subjects outside marketing before landing their first jobs. So it can often be difficult to work out which is the best university to choose in order to eventually land the dream role.

Now LinkedIn has compiled a ranking of the top 25 UK universities for marketing. But it is not based on degree performance. Instead it cross-references members’ career paths.

It first looked at marketing executive moves and identified the top companies that attracted more candidates than anyone else. LinkedIn also looked at companies that were better at retaining their staff once hired. Then it looked at where those marketers went to college. And finally, for each school, it found the percentage of alumni who landed marketing jobs at those top companies to come up with its rankings.

The upshot is that the ranking measures the schools that are the best at sending graduates to the most-desired companies for marketing execs. (You can read more on LinkedIn’s methodology here.)

Below are the LinkedIn’s top 25 best universities in the United Kingdom for the marketing profession and the top companies their alumni have gone on to work at.

1. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

LinkedIn

2. Aston University

LinkedIn

3. University of Bath

LinkedIn

4. University of Surrey

LinkedIn

5. Durham University

LinkedIn

6. King’s College London

LinkedIn

7. University of Warwick

LinkedIn

8. University of Oxford

LinkedIn

9. University College London

LinkedIn

10. University of Nottingham

LinkedIn

11. The University of Bristol

LinkedIn

12. The University of Manchester

LinkedIn

13. University of Cambridge

LinkedIn

14. Loughborough University

LinkedIn

15. Bournemouth University

LinkedIn

16. University of Westminster

LinkedIn

17. University of Birmingham

LinkedIn

18. University of Exeter

LinkedIn

19. Northumbria University

LinkedIn

20. Lancaster University

LinkedIn

21. University of Leeds

LinkedIn

21. Newcastle University

LinkedIn

23. The University of Sheffield

LinkedIn

23. Oxford Brookes University

LinkedIn

25. Middlesex University

LinkedIn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.