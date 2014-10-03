These Are The 25 Best Universities If You Want To Work In Finance, According To LinkedIn

Want to work in finance? LinkedIn has ranked the best universities in the United States for you to attend.

The professional social network used an innovative method to come up with the ranking. It found people on the website who listed themselves as working in finance, broke that down by the university he or she attended, and ranked each university in terms of how “desirable” the jobs that their alumni had.

The LinkedIn researchers explain their methodology:

“We start with identifying desirable companies for each profession. We let the career choices of our members tell us how desirable it is to work at a company… Since not every graduate is interested in the same profession, it is only fair to define the relevant graduates as those who end up working in that career. For example, while ranking a school for the category ‘Investment Bankers’, we only consider graduates from that school who work as investment bankers.”

Below are the top 25 schools for the whole financial profession. The top 25 for investment bankers — which is very similar to the list below — can be found here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.