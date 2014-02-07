LinkedIn Tanks After Q4 Earnings Report

LinkedIn announced its Q4 earnings. The stock is tanking in after-hours trading, and has been down as much as 10%.
Here’s what the company delivered:
- Revenue: $US447.2 million vs. $437.84 million expected
- Earnings per share: $US0.39 vs. $0.38 expected
LinkedIn now has 277 million members.
The revenue is up 47% compared to $US303.6 million in for the same quarter in 2012.
LinkedIn also announced that it has signed an agreement to buy a company called Bright, which helps connect job seekers with employers. The transaction is valued at approximately $US120 million.
Here’s a chart of LinkedIn’s revenues:
Business Insider Intelligence made this chart of LinkedIn’s revenue sources:
Here’s a look at LinkedIn’s member and unique visitor growth:
Here’s a chart of LinkedIn’s engagement:
