LinkedIn Tanks After Q4 Earnings Report

Reuters Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

LinkedIn announced its Q4 earnings. The stock is tanking in after-hours trading, and has been down as much as 10%.

Here’s what the company delivered:

Revenue : $US447.2 million vs. $437.84 million expected

: $US447.2 million vs. $437.84 million expected Earnings per share: $US0.39 vs. $0.38 expected

LinkedIn now has 277 million members.

The revenue is up 47% compared to $US303.6 million in for the same quarter in 2012.

LinkedIn also announced that it has signed an agreement to buy a company called Bright, which helps connect job seekers with employers. The transaction is valued at approximately $US120 million.

Here’s a chart of LinkedIn’s revenues:

Business Insider Intelligence made this chart of LinkedIn’s revenue sources:

Here’s a look at LinkedIn’s member and unique visitor growth:

Here’s a chart of LinkedIn’s engagement:

