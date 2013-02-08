LinkedIn Delivers A Monster Earnings Beat

Photo: AP

LinkedIn earnings are out, and it’s a massive beat.EPS came in at $0.35, beating expectations of $0.19.



Revenue was $303.6 million, beating expectations of $278 million. LinkedIn’s revenue growth was 81% on a year-over-year basis.

The stock is up ~10% in immediate reaction to headline numbers.

It provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of this year of between $305 million and $310 million. Analysts were forecasting $301.16 million for the quarter, so this is a big beat.

On an per business unit basis:

Talent Solutions, which are tools for corporate recruiters, was $161.0 million, a 90% increase.

Marketing Solutions, which is advertising and job listings, was $83.2 million, a 68% increase compared to a year ago.

Premium subscriptions, which are sold to salespeople and job seekers to make connections, was $59.4 million in revenue, a 79% increase compared to a year ago.

And here are LinkedIn’s earnings slides:



LinkedIn Q4 2012 Earnings Call from LinkedIn

