LinkedIn earnings smash expectations, stock goes nuts

Myles Udland
Screen Shot 2015 10 29 at 4.13.24 PMGoogle Finance

LinkedIn earnings smashed expectations and now the stock is going nuts.

On Thursday the professional networking services reported adjusted earnings oer share of $US0.78, topping expectations for earnings of $US0.45.

Revenue came in at $US780 million in the quarter, beating expectations for $US756 million.

Following these results, shares of the company were up as much as 9%.

LinkedIn’s profit outlook for the fourth quarter and all of 2015 also came in above expectations, with the company now forecasting earnings per share of around $US0.74 against previous expectations for earnings of $US0.66 per share.

In 2015, the company expects profit to come in at $US2.63 after having seen earnings for the year hitting $US2.19 per share.

Ahead of Thursday’s report, LinkedIn shares had been off about 5% so far this year.

NOW WATCH: Scientifically proven ways to make someone fall in love with you

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.