LinkedIn earnings smash expectations, stock goes nuts

LinkedIn earnings smashed expectations and now the stock is going nuts.

On Thursday the professional networking services reported adjusted earnings oer share of $US0.78, topping expectations for earnings of $US0.45.

Revenue came in at $US780 million in the quarter, beating expectations for $US756 million.

Following these results, shares of the company were up as much as 9%.

LinkedIn’s profit outlook for the fourth quarter and all of 2015 also came in above expectations, with the company now forecasting earnings per share of around $US0.74 against previous expectations for earnings of $US0.66 per share.

In 2015, the company expects profit to come in at $US2.63 after having seen earnings for the year hitting $US2.19 per share.

Ahead of Thursday’s report, LinkedIn shares had been off about 5% so far this year.

