LinkedIn Beats, Stock Falls, Then Rises

LinkedIn just reported earnings.

The company beat expectations. But the stock fell initially in response to the report. After a few minutes of digesting the results, investors changed their minds.

The stock is basically flat now.

Speaking of which, here are the major numbers:

EPS: $US0.52 versus expectations of $US0.47

$US0.52 versus expectations of $US0.47 Revenue: $US568 million, which is up 45% year-over-year, versus expectations of $US557.49 million in revenue

$US568 million, which is up 45% year-over-year, versus expectations of $US557.49 million in revenue Q4 revenue: $US600 million to $US605 million versus expectations of $US611.55 million

More to come, we’re looking at the report now…

