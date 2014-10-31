LinkedIn Beats, Stock Falls, Then Rises

Getty Images/Mandel NganLinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner
LinkedIn just reported earnings.
The company beat expectations. But the stock fell initially in response to the report. After a few minutes of digesting the results, investors changed their minds.
The stock is basically flat now.
Speaking of which, here are the major numbers:
- EPS: $US0.52 versus expectations of $US0.47
- Revenue: $US568 million, which is up 45% year-over-year, versus expectations of $US557.49 million in revenue
- Q4 revenue: $US600 million to $US605 million versus expectations of $US611.55 million
More to come, we’re looking at the report now…
