LinkedIn shares boom after earnings crush

LinkedIn just reported its Q2 earnings, beating on both the top and bottom line.
- EPS: $US0.55 vs $US0.33 estimated
- Revenue: $US712 million vs $US679.80 million estimated. That’s an increase of 33% from the same quarter last year.
The stock jumped more than 13% after-hours.
More to come.
NOW WATCH: How to use Google Maps when you have no phone service
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.