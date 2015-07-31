LinkedIn shares boom after earnings crush

LinkedIn just reported its Q2 earnings, beating on both the top and bottom line.

EPS : $US0.55 vs $US0.33 estimated

: $US0.55 vs $US0.33 estimated Revenue: $US712 million vs $US679.80 million estimated. That’s an increase of 33% from the same quarter last year.

The stock jumped more than 13% after-hours.

More to come.

