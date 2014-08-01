LIVE: LinkedIn Beats On Earnings, Stock Is Up

LinkedIn just announced its Q2 earnings!

Here are the numbers:

EPS: $US0.51 (versus analyst expectations of $US0.39). That’s a beat.

Revenue: $US533.9 million (versus analyst expectations of $US510.98 million). That’s a beat.

Q3 revenue: $543 – $US547 (versus analyst expectation of $US540.86 million)

Stock is up nearly 9% after-hours.

Here’s the official statement from CEO Jeff Weiner:

LinkedIn delivered strong financial results in the second quarter while maintaining investment in our member and customer offerings. We made significant progress against several key strategic priorities including increasing the scale of job opportunities on LinkedIn; expanding our professional publishing platform; and continuing the strategic shift towards content marketing through Sponsored Updates.

It’s been a fairly big quarter for LinkedIn, which acquired two companies, launched a new networking app, and revamped its flagship app, as well.

The company also hit 300 million members in April, with 67% actually coming from outside the United States. Nearly half of its traffic comes from mobile, and the company expects to pass 50% by the end of the year.

