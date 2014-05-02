LinkedIn Beats Expectations Across The Board ... And The Stock Dips For Some Reason

LinkedIn just announced its first quarter earnings and it beat on both EPS and revenue. Here are the numbers:

EPS : $US0.38 (compared to analyst estimates of $US0.34)

: $US0.38 (compared to analyst estimates of $US0.34) Revenue: $US473.2 million (compared to analyst estimates of $US466.57 million)

The stock has been fluctuating in reaction to the news, but it’s been negative the whole time. Right now it’s down 3%.

We’re not sure what’s up, but we’re trying to figure it out, if you have any ideas let us know in the comments!

LinkedIn’s revenue guidance for Q2 was between $US500 million and $US505 million, compared to analyst estimates of $US505.08 million, so that’s a little low.

Here’s the full press release:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.