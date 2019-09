LinkedIn is about to report earnings.



We’re excited. Are you excited?

We’re going to have the numbers as soon as is humanly possible, if not faster.

This post is being updated as we go, so hit refresh or just click here for the latest.

Analysts are looking for EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $317.08 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.