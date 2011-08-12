LinkedIn Pulled A Facebook And Messed With Your Info -- Here's How To Fix It

LinkedIn has volunteered your name and photograph to be used for advertising if it feels like it wants to use them.
Here’s how to opt out, via BrandImpact:
- Click on your name on your LinkedIn homepage in the upper right corner. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
- On the “Settings” page, select “Account.”
- In the column next to “Account,” click “Manage Social Advertising.”
- Uncheck the box next to “LinkedIn may use my name, photo in social advertising.”
- Now check the new default settings under “E-mail Preferences” and “Groups, Companies & Applications.” Make sure to opt out of “Data Sharing with 3rd-party applications” as well.
