'How Dare You Ban Prostitutes From LinkedIn!' Say Prostitutes

LinkedIn made news when it updated its privacy policy to ban sex workers from the site.



This obviously doesn’t sit well with the folks at Sheri’s Ranch, a brothel in Nevada.

In a blog post on the company’s site, it cuts LinkedIn down to size for the ban.

Here’s the most succinct part of the post:

“Legal prostitutes in Nevada are licensed and recognised by their county of employ as independent, taxpaying businesswomen. Nevada brothels are also licensed and recognised business establishments. These are legal businesses in reality, so why shouldn’t they have a presence in virtual reality?”

Sheri’s Ranch goes on to accuse LinkedIn of using its influence to push a social and political agenda. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

(Don’t forget to follow Sheri’s Ranch on LinkedIn.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.