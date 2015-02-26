How to optimise your LinkedIn profile so recruiters come to you

As a business, LinkedIn relies on Talent Solutions, the professional social network’s influential recruitment product.

In the fourth quarter of 2014, Talent Solutions brought in nearly $US369 million in revenue on its own — accounting for 57% of LinkedIn’s overall revenue, according to reports.

As Harvard Business School professor Mikolaj Piskorski explains in his book, “A Social Strategy: How We Profit From Social Media,” recruiting is what sets Linkedin apart as a business, so it’s what users should should focus on, too.

“Most of the activity on LinkedIn is recruiters going and searching through your profiles again and again and again,” Piskorski tells Business Insider. “That’s where most of the action is.”

With that in mind, check out the below infographic from British social media consultancy LinkHumans, which explains how to optimise your profile so that recruiters come to you.

