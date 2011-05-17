LinkedIn's IPO Will Make Private Market Investors Look Smart

Photo: AP

Interest in LinkedIn’s IPO is so strong that the company has raised its initial share price, giving itself a $4.1 billion valuation.Obviously, that’s great for LinkedIn, which will end up with more money raised, but it’s also great news for investors who bought LinkedIn shares on the private markets.



The last contract for LinkedIn shares on SharesPost says the stock was trading at $30.79, with a $2.8 billion valuation. If someone bought in at that price, they’ll be able to make little bit of money since the company is now pricing its shares at $42-$45 a piece for a $4.1 billion valuation.

